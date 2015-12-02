Is Marnie Getting Married? Watch the New Girls Season 5 Trailer to Find Out

It looks like art really does imitate life. Girls star Allison Williams wed longtime love Ricky Van Veen back in September, and now it appears that her character on the hit TV series is heading down the aisle. In the first trailer for season 5 of the show, we get a glimpse of her big day, and needless to say things don't seem to be going very smoothly for the bride or her friends.

Aside from Marnie's (Williams) impending nuptials, the clip features Hannah (Lena Dunham) getting a little too friendly with her BFF Elijah (Andrew Rannells) in front of her new boyfriend Fran (Jake Lacy), Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) literally moving away from her problems to Japan, and Jessa (Jemima Kirke) giving her usual tough love.

Dunham also took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the new season, which shows the gang all dressed up for Marnie's wedding. "Here comes the bride! Because the girls are women now... Sort of. @girlshbo is back Feb 21! Meanwhile, season 5 trailer is live: link in bio," the star captioned the photo. Williams later shared the same snap, writing: "Biggest secret I’ve ever had to keep for the show… I had two weddings in one year. One was a dream, the other was… Marnie’s. Season 5 trailer in my bio! Get excited. @lenadunham @girlshbo." One thing's certain: these friendships are forever complicated.

Here comes the bride! Because the girls are women now... Sort of. @girlshbo is back Feb 21! Meanwhile, season 5 trailer is live: link in bio A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Dec 2, 2015 at 10:48am PST

Watch the trailer above, and catch Girls when it returns Feb. 21 on HBO.