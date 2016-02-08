Mark Zuckerberg's Daughter Is Absolutely Adorable in Her Family's Lunar New Year Video

Max Zuckerberg, you are quite the show-stealer. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's adorable baby girl may only be a few months old, but she's already proving that she knows the full power of her cuteness.

On Sunday, the Zuckerberg family released a video message wishing their followers a happy Lunar New Year, but this wasn't just any ordinary message. In addition to featuring little Max in a traditional red and gold Chinese qipao, the video was recorded completely in Mandarin. 

With Max cooing the whole time, Zuckerberg and Chan wish their followers a happy, healthy, and productive Lunar New Year. "Happy New Year! Priscilla and I are excited to spend our first Lunar New Year with Max," the Facebook founder starts. But that's not all—the proud parents also reveal their daughter's Chinese name: Chen Mingyu. "Chen, after her mother's family name, and Mingyu represents our hope for a brighter tomorrow for the world. 

Watch the full video above. 

