Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Dedicate Touching Video to New Daughter, Max

It's only been two days since Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his glowing wife Priscilla Chan announced that they had welcomed their first child, a girl named Max, but the proud parents are already giving their daughter a gift that she'll cherish forever. Today, the new dad shared a video dedicated to their newborn baby.

"A few weeks before Max's birth, Priscilla and I took a morning to reflect and record our hopes for her and all children of her generation," Zuckerberg captioned the video. "It will be deeply meaningful to show this to her one day. I'll share more soon."

The video starts out with both parents talking about how fun the pregnancy has been, but quickly takes on a more serious note. "Having this child has made us think about all of the things that should be improved in the world for her whole generation," Zuckerberg says. "The only way that we reach our full human potential is if we're able to unlock the gifts of every person around the world."

"We need to make sure that there are investments in programs that ensure that the future isn't going to be like today," his wife adds. When the pair announced the birth of Max, they also announced that they would be donating 99% of their Facebook shares (valued at around $45 billion) during their lives, a decision that Priscilla notes in the video was an easy one for them.

Watch the video in its entirety above.