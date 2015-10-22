Mark Wahlberg Does Pull-Ups for Charity on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and It's Glorious

Is it hot in here, or is it just Mark Wahlberg? The former New Kids on the Block singer turned actor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today to chat with host Ellen DeGeneres, but not before showing us that he's still just as in shape as he was during his underwear modeling days.

For every pull-up Wahlberg did in 30 seconds, Ulta Beauty had pledged to donate $1,000 to breast cancer research foundations. "I'm hoping for two," the actor joked before asking DeGeneres if she'd double the donation if he did five. "No, we want to see you do a lot," she quipped.

And a lot he did—Wahlberg raised $21,000 for breast cancer research, aka he did 21 pull-ups. But that's not all—the host announced that they were going to round that number up, donating $25,000. Not too shabby, Marky Mark. Watch the video above.