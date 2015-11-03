Mark Ruffalo's Daughter Plays a Shocking Prank on her Father

It looks like Mark Ruffalo has a lot of drama in his life—and it isn't even on-screen. His 10-year-old daughter seems to be a bit of a prankster, he told Jimmy Kimmel Monday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! However, the Hulk star may just be getting a taste of his own medicine as he often plays jokes on his children, Keen, Bella, and Odette.

But this time, it sounds like middle daughter Bella may have gotten the ultimate revenge. "I got viciously pranked by my 10-year-old daughter," he told Kimmel. "I was talking to her on the phone and she was in the car with her mom [Sunrise Coigney] and I was talking to her, 'How was your day?' 'Good, how was your... (shouting) OH MY GOD, OH GOD DAD, I GOTTA HANG UP, I GOTTA HANG UP,' 'What's going on?' 'WE'RE IN AN ACCIDENT, WE'RE IN A TERRIBLE ACCIDENT.'" Ruffalo went silent for a moment with a shocked face, and then mimed calling back quickly. "'Hello?' 'She's just s**tting you,'" he said, speaking as his wife. Wow.

"That's hardcore," said Kimmel, joking that, "By the time that kid's 18, she's gonna be lighting your house on fire."

"That's not funny," Ruffalo said.

"No it isn't," Kimmel responded as he laughed awkwardly.

Ruffalo said "Shh!!" and pointed to the camera, as if his daughter were watching and percolating some ideas. Good luck with that, Mark! Watch more of the story by clicking on the image above.