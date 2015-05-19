Mariska Hargitay Dishes About Appearing in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" Video

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” video is a star-studded, mini sci-fi action flick, and no one is more thrilled about its release than Mariska Hargitay, who appears in it as an assassin named Justice.

“It’s just so awesome,” she raved to Seth Meyers on Late Night on Monday. “It makes me feel super badass! I feel like my cool factor went up with the kids, and I’m really grateful.”

“You are blowing it right now with your enthusiasm,” Meyers said.

Swift first approached the actress at the Met Gala, where she confessed her love for Law & Order: SVU (Taylor even named her cat after Hargitay’s character from the show, Olivia Benson) They later met again at an Ingrid Michaelson concert, and when Hargitay and her husband were stranded after the show, Swift offered the couple a ride home. “She was like a little angel,” Hargitay said.

