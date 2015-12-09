Marion Cotillard Wears a Mustache and Beret to Prove Everything Sounds Better in French

We are inspired by the sophisticated fashion sense and triumphant spirit of the French, and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard is no exception. During the stunning actress's appearance on The Late Show Tuesday, host Stephen Colbert enlisted her help to prove how things generally sound better when spoken in Cotillard's native language.

"What I love about French is anything you say in French sounds so much more elegant and sexy and kind of profound," said Colbert. And naturally, he used the most absurd phrases to put the idea to the test (with some help from a black-and-white film filter and French background music and props). "I'm pretty sure this mayonnaise has gone bad," and "Babe 2: Pig in the City is an underrated classic," the host spoke in French.

Meanwhile Cotillard, who currently stars in the film Macbeth, demonstrated the lines, "Don't pet my weasel, he's rabid," and "Who farted in here?"

Then, while wearing berets, the duo tried the phrases, "Dial 9 to get an outside line," and "Let me tell you about the great deal I got on my denim jacket."

Next, they both added mustaches and Cotillard, who starred in the 2010 film Inception, got major laughs when she said, "For the life of me I have no idea what's going on at the end of Inception."

Finally they ended the segment by, of course, eating some baguettes. Watch Cotillard and Colbert speak the phrases in French by clicking on the video at top.