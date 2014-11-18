Marion Cotillard Walks On Water (and Sings!) in Dior's Latest Video

Who knew Marion Cotillard could jump over a pool with such grace? Christian Dior has just released the next chapter in their Lady Dior saga, a short film entitled "Snapshot in LA" and the clip shows off a variety of Cotillard's talents including, singing, dancing, and looking generally gorgeous. The short features Cotillard defying the laws of gravity in a surrealist atmosphere, where she can be seen tearing off her heels and jumping over the the swimming pool before breaking out into a choreographed dance while a moody tune—sung by the star with melody from Joseph Mount of the group Metronomy—plays in the background.

The star is meant to appear as a Hollywood icon by her swimming pool in Los Angeles, but in a twist the footage was actually shot in an architectural villa in the hills of Aix-en-Provence in the South of France. Co-directed by Eliot Biss and the star herself, the video shows off a side of the brand's muse we haven't seen in their campaigns before—and we're loving it.

Watch "Snapshot in LA" starring Marion Cotillard alongside the Lady Dior bag above.

