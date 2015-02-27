Margot Robbie Totally Schools Jimmy Fallon in a Game of Flip Cup

Meet your new Tonight Show Flip Cup champion, Margot Robbie. The Focus actress did just that in order to stay ahead of host Jimmy Fallon during an intense, but quick game of flip cup during her visit to the late night show on Thursday.

The Australian beauty—who looked lovely in a jumpsuit during her appearance— got off to a strong start during their drinking game, and while it looked like Fallon might catch up at one point, it was all her. Of course, being a winner here is all relative, considering the champion took home a sleeve of red plastic cups and two rolls of toilet paper. Still, if anyone can make this game look good, it's Margot Robbie.

Watch Margot Robbie and Jimmy Fallon face off in a game of Tonight Show Flip Cup by clicking on the video above.

