The Man from U.N.C.L.E. - Official Trailer 1 [HD]

Show Transcript

Are they still following us? Yes. Is there one of them? Hmm. Is he looking at us? Hmm. Does he have Now just one hand on the steering wheel. [MUSIC] Uh-huh. When you hear something that sounds like a gunshot, drive. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [MUSIC] Nicely done. [Music] We have recently discovered the existence of an international criminal organization with ties to former Nazis. Rumor has it they have built an atom bomb. We have no choice but to work together to infiltrate this organization. We'll leave you two Get acquainted. [MUSIC] Napoleon Soldier. He is most effective agent. Ilya Kuriaky KGB. The youngest man to join is our best within three years. America is teaming up with Russia. [SOUND] Things could get a little messy. [MUSIC] The thing is, I work better alone. I work better alone, too. Okay, I'll let you tag along. [MUSIC] How did you get the invitation to my party? I stole it.>>So you're a thief? I hope you wear a mask.>>Sometimes. Just never when I'm stealing things. [MUSIC] Not very good at this whole subtlety thing, are you? [MUSIC] It'll be like this for 20 minutes. Can't touch! [MUSIC] Aah! [MUSIC] Hold on cowboy. [MUSIC] For a special agent, you aren't having a very special day, are you? [MUSIC] Do these belong to you or to me?

Are they still following us? Yes. Is there one of them? Hmm. Is he looking at us? Hmm. Does he have Now just one hand on the steering wheel. [MUSIC] Uh-huh. When you hear something that sounds like a gunshot, drive. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [MUSIC] Nicely done. [Music] We have recently discovered the existence of an international criminal organization with ties to former Nazis. Rumor has it they have built an atom bomb. We have no choice but to work together to infiltrate this organization. We'll leave you two Get acquainted. [MUSIC] Napoleon Soldier. He is most effective agent. Ilya Kuriaky KGB. The youngest man to join is our best within three years. America is teaming up with Russia. [SOUND] Things could get a little messy. [MUSIC] The thing is, I work better alone. I work better alone, too. Okay, I'll let you tag along. [MUSIC] How did you get the invitation to my party? I stole it.>>So you're a thief? I hope you wear a mask.>>Sometimes. Just never when I'm stealing things. [MUSIC] Not very good at this whole subtlety thing, are you? [MUSIC] It'll be like this for 20 minutes. Can't touch! [MUSIC] Aah! [MUSIC] Hold on cowboy. [MUSIC] For a special agent, you aren't having a very special day, are you? [MUSIC] Do these belong to you or to me?