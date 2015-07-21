Man Of Style: Zachary Quinto- Part Two

Go behind the scenes of Zachary Quinto's photoshoot from the August issue of InStyle.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I always kind of regret it when I shave my head. I feel good about it for the first month, then it gets [INAUDIBLE] that little place where you have to go through it in order to get to the other side of it. I'm a pretty low maintenance product person, I wash my face with a bar of soap. You know, I definitely use moisturizer and I like to take care of my But I don't know, I just don't get too wrapped up in all that stuff. Whatever works, you know? [MUSIC]

