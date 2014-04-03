Game of Thrones Bad Boy Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Is Actually Really Nice in Real Life

Everyone loves a bad boy.

This bad boy in particular has proven to be murderous, vain, and have a -- ahem -- creepy relationship with his sister, but we still helplessly swoon whenever Game of Thrones' Jamie Lannister, played ferociously by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, graces our screen.

With his chiseled jaw, roguish smile, and blistering come-here-baby gaze, it’s no surprise that the Danish actor -- who returns for the series' fourth season on HBO April 6 -- is making maidens’ hearts beat faster. (Just wait until you hear him talk about his wife.) This past season, he spent a good portion of screen time covered in mud, blood, or both, but we found out that Coster-Waldau cleans up nicely (very nicely) as he donned Prada, Comme des Garçons, and Armani for our April 2014 Man of Style shoot. Still, he admits he's more relaxed in everyday life.

Quoted

“Oh, please don’t get mad when you find out I don’t have the first clue about (fashion)!” Coster-Waldau tells InStyle’s Sara Vilkomerson in our April issue, available now on newsstands and for digital download. "I'll grab shirts from the T-shirt pile."

So what does he know about? For starters, the family man knows that love at first sight exists. "I think it took longer for her," he says of his wife of 15 years, actress Nukaaka Coster-Waldau. "I wore her down. I was just crazy in love." And together, the duo knows how to embarrass their two daughters, ages 10 and 13. “When their friends are over we just start to dance,” he says. “No music necessary. It really embarrasses them.”

He also knows he can’t reveal any precious plot points from the fourth season of Game of Thrones. Not even one little spoiler. “They’d kill me,” he promises. Well, we wouldn’t want that!

Visit the set of our photo shoot with the hotter-than-dragon’s-breath Nikolaj Coster-Waldau by checking out our behind the scenes video above.

—Reporting by Sara Vilkomerson