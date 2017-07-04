It's Malia Obama's 19th Birthday! See Her Style Transformation Through the Years

The former First Family has a lot to celebrate this weekend. Not only is it the Fourth of July, but it is also Malia Obama's 19th birthday! This young woman has literally grown up before our eyes since she entered the public eye in 2008 when her father, Barack Obama, first ran for president.

College is right around the corner for this teen, who will be headed to Harvard (where her father went to law school) in the fall. During her gap year, Malia interned for Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in his New York office, and also joined her parents on some incredible post-White House vacations. And while the former First Daughter may be ready to head off to school, dad isn't so prepared to see her go.

"When I first elected to this office, Malia was just 10 and Sasha was 7. And they grow up too fast," the President told Ellen DeGeneres. "Malia's more than ready to leave. But I'm not ready for her to leave," said POTUS. "She's one of my best friends. And it's going to be hard for me not to have her around all the time. But she's ready to go. You can tell. She's just a really smart, capable person and she's ready to make her own way."

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty; Chuck Kennedy/MCT via Getty; JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty

In addition to being a strong student, Obama has inherited her mother Michelle Obama's great sense of style. Take a look at how her style has transformed over the years from cute little lady to sophisticated young woman.

Happy birthday, Malia!