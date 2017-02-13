Please Allow These Three Male Models to Read You a Love Poem

Olivia Bahou
Feb 13, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

This Valentine's Day, three sexy male models want to be your valentine. InStyle enlisted three certifiable hotties to read us a love poem, and you're going to want to sit down for this one.

The trio recited E. E. Cummings's "[I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart)]," and it got emotional real quick. Shout out to the guy in the leather jacket because he commits. Seriously, someone get this dude an acting job.

If the poem sounded familiar, that's because it's the same one that Cameron Diaz's character Maggie read to her sister Rose in In Her Shoes. Yup, serious throwback alert.

Watch the video at top and try to contain your jealousy for our lucky video team, who witnessed this bad boy go down in real time.

Happy Valentine's Day, ladies and gents.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I carry your heart with me. I Carry It In by E.E. Cummings. I carry your heart with me. I carry it in my heart. I'm never without it. Anywhere I go my dear. And whatever is done by only me. Is your doing my darling. I fear no fate for you. Are my fate. My sweet, I want no world for beautiful. You are my world. My true. And it's you. Are whatever a moon has always meant. And whatever a sun will always sing. Is you. Here's the deepest secret that nobody knows. [SOUND] Here is the root of the root. And the bud of the bud. And the sky of the sky of a tree called life. Which grows higher than soul can hope. Or mind can hide. And this- Is the wonder that's keeping the stars apart. I carry Your heart. I carry it in my heart. [APPLAUSE] [LAUGH] It's so corny. It is so cheesy. It's ridiculous. [MUSIC]

