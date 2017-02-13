Please Allow These Three Male Models to Read You a Love Poem

This Valentine's Day, three sexy male models want to be your valentine. InStyle enlisted three certifiable hotties to read us a love poem, and you're going to want to sit down for this one.

The trio recited E. E. Cummings's "[I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart)]," and it got emotional real quick. Shout out to the guy in the leather jacket because he commits. Seriously, someone get this dude an acting job.

If the poem sounded familiar, that's because it's the same one that Cameron Diaz's character Maggie read to her sister Rose in In Her Shoes. Yup, serious throwback alert.

Watch the video at top and try to contain your jealousy for our lucky video team, who witnessed this bad boy go down in real time.

Happy Valentine's Day, ladies and gents.