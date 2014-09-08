Real-Time Beauty: Make a Statement with Nude Lips

If you want to make a statement with your makeup this fall, go bare. The nude lip was having a moment on the runways of many designers, including Marni and Prabal Gurung. "What makes this look great is it goes with everything," notes Kahlana Barfield, InStyle’s beauty director. "You can pair it with any wardrobe and it always looks great."
For tips on how to get the perfect nude lip, watch the video above, then head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop out the look (including MAC lipstick in Razzledazzle and Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar in Matte).
[MUSIC] I think the biggest makeup trend that we're seeing for fall is the no-makeup makeup look. And one part of this is the nude lip. The trend on the runway is really more of a matte finish or a satiny finish as opposed to a gloss. And what makes this lip great is that it goes with everything. You can pair it with any wardrobe and it always looks great. And this isn't a sheer lip. This isn't a lip balm. This is a statement lip. What's tricky about it is really finding the right shade of nude lip. So I think it's all about trial and errors. I think this lip is so popular with celebrities on the red carpet because it's a statement lip and it's really sexy. It's neutral, so it goes with anything. And it looks really beautiful. So a nice way to get this lipstick to blend in with your skin tone is to use a lip liner [INAUDIBLE] You wanna pick a shade that's similar to your skin tone and this should get you a nice, natural, polished look. [MUSIC]