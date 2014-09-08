Real-Time Beauty: Make a Statement with Nude Lips

If you want to make a statement with your makeup this fall, go bare. The nude lip was having a moment on the runways of many designers, including Marni and Prabal Gurung. "What makes this look great is it goes with everything," notes Kahlana Barfield, InStyle’s beauty director. "You can pair it with any wardrobe and it always looks great."

For tips on how to get the perfect nude lip, watch the video above, then head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop out the look (including MAC lipstick in Razzledazzle and Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar in Matte).