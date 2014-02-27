Real-Time Fashion: Make a Big Impact With Minimalism

It's back to basics! This season, it seemed as though every designer (Derek Lam, Narciso Rodriguez and Jil Sander to name just a few) worked the timeless color combo black and white into their spring collections, from monochromatic ensembles to color-blocked pieces. We turned to InStyle Senior Market Editor and Digital Correspondent Dana Avidan-Cohn for a lesson on mastering the art of minimalist dressing.

"The key to achieving the looks is to make sure the tailoring is on point," she says. "You don't need to spend a lot to put this together, you just need to make sure you're getting the right pieces." On that note, watch the video clip above to see how exactly it's done. To get the look, head on over to 20th.instyle.com for more shopping info, including a black asymmetric V-neck Tibi dress ($298) or a white organza panel Topshop top ($68). The result? An effect that's "impossibly clean, simple, and beautiful."

