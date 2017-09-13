Maggie Gyllenhaal May Still Have Taylor Swift's Scarf

If you've ever listened to Taylor Swift's song "All Too Well" and wondered to yourself, "Where is her scarf?" you're not alone. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host read an e-mail from a fan asking Maggie Gyllenhaal about this unsolved mystery.

The thing is, it's kind of a mystery to her, too. "I never understood why everybody asked me about the scarf. What is this? I am in the dark about the scarf,” Maggie said. Let us refresh her (and possibly your) memory. The scarf in question is mentioned in Swift's song off of her Red album, which has been widely thought to be about her short-lived relationship with Maggie's brother, actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the song she sings: "I left my scarf there at your sister's house, and you still got it in your drawer even now.” So is it still there? Maggie admits that it may be lurking in her house somewhere.

"It’s totally possible," she admits. "I don’t know. I’ve been asked this before and I’ve been like, what are you talking about?" Well, at least Cohen could clear it up for her—and for the millions of curious fans.

Watch the full interview above.