See Maddie Ziegler Show Off Her Dance Skills in Capezio's New Campaign Video 

13-year-old Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler never fails to flash a smile for the camera. But for the teenager’s latest project, she definitely turned to the dark side, channeling her inner Black Swan for a new, promotional campaign video for dance apparel company Capezio. Directed by Bon Duke, Ziegler, the brand’s ambassador, is the only one dressed in black among about a dozen ballerinas rehearsing in a sun-kissed, industrial studio. Across the minutes-long clip, the red carpet regular showcases her artistic finesse and talent. She also sports an instructor-approved mesh jacket ($55; capezio.com).

RELATED: Maddie Ziegler Delivers Solid Advice for Girls Hoping to Achieve Their Dreams

Naturally, Ziegler looks comfortable in front of the camera. In addition to serving as the face of this campaign, she’s starred alongside Shia LaBeouf in Sia music videos and has taken to the stage at the 2015 Grammys to join the chart-topping crooner for an unforgettable performance aside leading funny lady Kristen Wiig.