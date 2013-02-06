Mad Men's Jessica Paré Models for InStyle: See the Video!

For InStyle's Oz-covered March issue, Mad Men's newest shining star, Jessica Paré, who plays Megan Draper, the wife to Jon Hamm's Don Draper, wore a very different hat—high-gloss fashion model, showing off designs by the likes of Dior, Burberry Prorsum, Roberto Cavalli, Fendi, and more. Go behind-the-scenes of her InStyle shoot in the video above, and find out the ins-and-outs of her fashion life, including why loves wearing Jason Wu, her favorite red carpet looks, her personal style, and the influence of Mad Men's '60s looks on her personal life (hint: luscious lashes are a must now!). "My shoot today was amazing," she says. "I had the greatest time. One of the best days of my life!" Then, turn to page 554 of the March issue to see the spread, on newstands—or downloadable on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet—starting February 8th. [instyle_context_cmad url="http://img2.timeinc.net/instyle/images/2013/WRN/020413-march-instyle-cov..."]Plus, see Jessica and more in the promo shots for Mad Men's sixth season!

[MUSIC] Hi my name is Jessica Pare, and we're here at my InStyle shoot. [MUSIC] My shoot today was amazing, I had the greatest time, one of the best days of my life. [LAUGH] The clothes are incredible and the accessories and jewelry were amazing, hair and makeup was so awesome. I mean you guys don't know, I woke up this morning looking like not this, so they're magicians. [MUSIC] Jason Wu and I first met at the CFDA's I believe last year. And he dressed me for that. And, right away we just hit it off. He's great. And his clothes are amazing. He is so detail oriented. His concept comes from like a color or like a, you know, a pattern or whatever and then he'll elaborate on it and he brings. So much into his designs. So, and he's just also a wonderful person. So, it's just nice to spend time with somebody like that. [LAUGH] Not bad for a girl. [SOUND] Well, my favorite red carpet look would be one of Jason Wu's. I think it's the Emmy's Last year. I, that dress that he designed for me was absolutely gorgeous and probably one of the most beautiful things I've ever worn. I think the biggest, influence that Mad Men has been on me in terms of makeup and beauty is lashes. Love lashes now. I feel, under dressed without them. [MUSIC] I guess I would describe my personal style as, relatively classic with maybe a little bit of a harder edge. [MUSIC] Shooting Zou Bisou Bisou was, was, a, a, a, great experience for me and partially because I was so extremely terrified, because I was coming back onto season five. And I felt like the stakes were a lot higher than in season four because, in season four we didn't know who Megan was. And she kind of came out of nowhere at the end. So, in season five I the stakes were a lot higher and I was a lot more nervous. And then, we literally opened the season with a song and dance number. And, that kind of stuff is not I loved doing it. But it's not something that I've trained in professionally. It was definitely daunting. Just the fact that I, that I accomplished it. And of course the costumes and the hair and makeup and everything like, a lot of the times I'm not sure why I feel like I just, my job is to not to stay out of the way of that. So yeah, so a wonderful experience.

