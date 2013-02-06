Mad Men's Jessica Paré Models for InStyle: See the Video!

For InStyle's Oz-covered March issue, Mad Men's newest shining star, Jessica Paré, who plays Megan Draper, the wife to Jon Hamm's Don Draper, wore a very different hat—high-gloss fashion model, showing off designs by the likes of Dior, Burberry Prorsum, Roberto Cavalli, Fendi, and more. Go behind-the-scenes of her InStyle shoot in the video above, and find out the ins-and-outs of her fashion life, including why loves wearing Jason Wu, her favorite red carpet looks, her personal style, and the influence of Mad Men's '60s looks on her personal life (hint: luscious lashes are a must now!). "My shoot today was amazing," she says. "I had the greatest time. One of the best days of my life!" Then, turn to page 554 of the March issue to see the spread, on newstands—or downloadable on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet—starting February 8th. [instyle_context_cmad url="http://img2.timeinc.net/instyle/images/2013/WRN/020413-march-instyle-cov..."]Plus, see Jessica and more in the promo shots for Mad Men's sixth season!
