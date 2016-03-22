Lupita Nyong'o Reveals Her Best Beauty Secrets

There are many universal truths in life, and the fact that Lupita Nyong'o is a flawless human being is one of them. While shooting our April cover, we sat down with the star to discuss her very best beauty secrets, and it turns out that from a young age, her mother put an emphasis on the importance of skincare—especially fitting, considering that Nyong'o is part of the elite group of Lancôme celebrity ambassadors. "One beauty secret my mother taught me is to wear lotion," says Nyong'o. "I use a lot of coconut oil, shea butter, and Advanced Genifique by Lancome ($105; sephora.com) is also my friend."

RELATED: Lupita Nyong'o Talks Diversity, Staying Focused, and Staying on Top

The star also gets pretty candid about her morning routine, and shares the one beauty indulgence she can't live without. Hit play to watch the video above in full, and pick up our April issue featuring Nyong'o on newsstands now and available for digital download!