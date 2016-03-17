Find Out the One Thing Lupita Nyong'o's Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks Have in Common

Jennifer Davis
Mar 17, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

Lupita Nyong'o is without a doubt one of the most stylish actresses in Hollywood. Since she burst onto the scene three years ago for her Oscar-winning role in 12 Years a Slave, she has consistently wowed on the red carpet. Not only does she choose dresses that land her on everyone's best dressed lists, but she also can wear any color in the rainbow—not an easy feat.

From the fiery red Calvin Klein dress she wore to the 2014 Golden Globes, which she says "felt like lava," to the light blue gown she donned for the Oscars that same year, Nyong'o can do no wrong. But one thing that they all of her amazing looks seem to have in common (besides being custom-made designs)? "I love things that remind me of water I suppose. I just gravitate towards them," she says in the video above.

Thomas Whiteside

One gown in particular really fits the water theme: the pearl-encrusted Calvin Klein gown she wore at the 2015 Oscars. "It’s made of 6,000 pearls. I felt like I came straight out of the ocean. I’m a Pisces so that’s a good feeling."

To hear more from Nyong'o on her favorite red carpet looks, including one she likens to Smarties, watch the video above, then pick up the April issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.

 

[MUSIC] I loved my red Golden Globes dress, by Ralph Lauren. It felt like liquid, like lava or something and I felt lovely in it. [MUSIC] My Prada gown to the 2014 Oscars How time flies. Yeah, it was a custom made gown, and I thoroughly enjoyed the process of making it with the help of Michaela. [UNKNOWN] and her amazing product team and I felt effervescent. That's MTV awards in Chanel. It looked like Smarties. [MUSIC] That's the Gucci to the Cannes Film Festival of 2015. And that was another custom gown. Yeah, all these are custom gowns. And, yeah, again, I love things that remind me of water. And I suppose I just gravitate towards them. And that's My oscar gown to 2015 Academy Awards and that's by Calvin Klein and it was made of pearls 6000 pearls I felt like I came straight out of the ocean I'm a Pisces so that's a good feeling

