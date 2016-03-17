Find Out the One Thing Lupita Nyong'o's Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks Have in Common

Lupita Nyong'o is without a doubt one of the most stylish actresses in Hollywood. Since she burst onto the scene three years ago for her Oscar-winning role in 12 Years a Slave, she has consistently wowed on the red carpet. Not only does she choose dresses that land her on everyone's best dressed lists, but she also can wear any color in the rainbow—not an easy feat.

From the fiery red Calvin Klein dress she wore to the 2014 Golden Globes, which she says "felt like lava," to the light blue gown she donned for the Oscars that same year, Nyong'o can do no wrong. But one thing that they all of her amazing looks seem to have in common (besides being custom-made designs)? "I love things that remind me of water I suppose. I just gravitate towards them," she says in the video above.

Thomas Whiteside

One gown in particular really fits the water theme: the pearl-encrusted Calvin Klein gown she wore at the 2015 Oscars. "It’s made of 6,000 pearls. I felt like I came straight out of the ocean. I’m a Pisces so that’s a good feeling."

To hear more from Nyong'o on her favorite red carpet looks, including one she likens to Smarties, watch the video above, then pick up the April issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.