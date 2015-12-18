Lupita Nyong'o on Keeping Her Star Wars Character Secret: "Say Nothing to No One"

There are a lot of films that keep their scripts top secret, but the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens took that to a whole new level. "The secrecy on the set was so extreme that J.J. Abrams demanded that you'd be on the set that other characters wouldn't know what your role was. How does that work?" asked Conan O'Brien on when he had the entire cast of the film on his show Thursday night. Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Maz Kanata, found it especially difficult. "I don't know! That was my question too," she told O'Brien.

She said even other actors in the film tried to get the scoop on the top-secret script by pretending to not remember what happened to her character. "I thought, 'Oh, you're one of those,'" she said. "The exercise was just to always say nothing to no one unless they already know who I am."

O'Brien then got a little funny sharing fake posters that they had on the set that read, "Loose Lips Bring Down Starships." O'Brien said he heard the script was printed on a special kind of paper. Cast member Gwendoline Christie added that the script evaporated when you touched it. Carrie Fisher said you only knew what was happening with your character so she still doesn't know what happens in the movie. "So there are weirdos online that know more about the movie than you do?" asked O'Brien. "More about everything than I do!" she said.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens opens nationwide today, Dec. 18.