Lucy Hale Wants Pretty Little Liars to End "Really Tragically"

Pretty Little Liars fans have known for some time that the end of the long-running Freeform series is near. However, some are taking it harder than others and one of those people is James Corden. He asked Lucy Hale, one of the stars of the show, if the next season may be last on Thursday night's The Late Late Show. She struggled to answer as Corden pressed that it was a simple true-or-false question. She admitted it was ending and Corden had a bit of a hissy fit. 'We've been doing it for six years. I've literally spent my 20s on the show and I think that all good things must come to an end. It's really fun. It's the best job in the world. I count my blessings every day that I get to wake up and do that," said Hale.

RELATED: Pretty Little Liars Gets a Fashion Update—Here's What You Need to Know About the Show's New Costumes

That's nice and all, but Corden didn't care about that. "How do you want it to end?" he asked through tears. "I always said I wanted the show to end like they're all walking away into the sunset living an A-free life, but I don't. I want it to end really tragically," she said. "Whichever way it ends is a tragedy and you know that, " said Corden.

Watch Hale talk about Pretty Little Liars in the clip above.