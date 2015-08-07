Lucy Hale on the Pretty Little Liars Finale: "I Don't Know How They Came Up with It"

After six nail-biting years, the world is finally going to discover the identity of A, the mysterious nemesis on Pretty Little Liars who made the girls' lives miserable. (To put it mildly.) "Up until a couple of months ago, they wouldn't tell me anything," Lucy Hale told Seth Meyers on Late Night Thursday. "Anybody who knows me knows that I like to talk. The episode that airs next week ... reveals pretty much every question every fan of the show has ever wanted to know. And I'm not lying this time. They really are giving information."

Meyers busted her on the slip: "Thank you for admitting you've lied in the past," he joked.

"You know, little white lies," she confessed. "It's method acting!" Hale herself had cultivated all sorts of theories over the years as to A's identity. "It [kept] me up at night, " she said. "I've thought it was me, I've though it was Ezra, I thought it was all these different people. And when I found out who it was, I don't know how they came up with it. It's pretty big. It's huge. I'm really excited about it. It's pretty out of left field." We can't wait! Click the video above to hear Hale dish—and find out who Meyers thinks is behind A.

