Lori Loughlin's Husband Reportedly Admitted to Working the System

According to a federal indictment, Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin's husband, admitted that he had to "work the system" to have his daughter admitted to USC. Giannulli and his wife both face multiple charges in the college admissions scandal, including conspiracy fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery and this marks the very first time that either one has come close to making any mention of wrongdoing. People reports that authorities found several emails mentioning the scheme involving falsified crew photos and more evidence that could be incriminating.

The indictment found that William "Rick" Singer, the man behind the scandal, emailed Giannulli and Loughlin, saying he needed Isabella Rose’s school transcript and test scores "very soon while I create a coxswain portfolio for her."

He added, "It would probably help to get a picture of her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete." People notes that an ERG is an indoor rowing machine that crew athletes use to train when they're not out on the water.

"Fantastic," Giannulli allegedly responded. "Will get all." After procuring everything Singer had requested, Giannulli reportedly got a $200,000 invoice. In an email dated April 2017, he then sent that invoice to his accountant, along with a note that read, "Good news my daughter [...] is in [U]SC [...] bad is I had to work the system."

In April, the couple rejected a deal from federal prosecutors. They are now awaiting a trial after pleading not guilty to all charges, though they still have the opportunity to plead guilty to the latest bribery charge, which was added this week.

In a statement issued to People, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lellling explained that the new charges: "Today's charges are the result of ongoing investigation in the nationwide college admissions case. Our goal from the beginning has been to hold the defendants fully accountable for corrupting the college admissions process through cheating, bribery, and fraud. The superseding indictments will further that effort."