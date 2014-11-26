Lorde Talks About Her Famous Friendship with Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show

Just in case you needed more reasons to wish Taylor Swift was your famous BFF, her equally talented, Grammy-winning pal Lorde talked about just how awesome she is during her visit to The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

Lorde—who not only appears on The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 soundtrack, but also curated it—chatted with host Jimmy Fallon about the origins of their friendship. After Swift sent her flowers as a congratulations on her success, the talented singers met at Shake Shack in New York City, and a friendship was born.

"She's really funny, and people don't expect it," the 18-year-old star said of Swift. Case in point: at a pre-Grammy party, a stranger mistook Lorde for her manager and Swift played along. Lorde joked that she couldn't believe anyone would think a "tiny, goth-y, hunched person" like herself would be Taylor Swift's manager, and to make matters even more hilarious, "I performed that night on stage a half an hour later."

