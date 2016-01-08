Watch Alexa Chung Channel Her Inner Parisian in Longchamp’s Spring 2016 Campaign

British It girl Alexa Chung is no stranger to the cameras, so when Longchamp paired the model up with legendary photographer Peter Lindbergh for the brand’s spring 2016 campaign, she unsurprisingly nailed it. For her fifth campaign for the French ready-to-wear and accessories master, Chung glamorously paces across the arcades of Paris’s Palais Royal wearing multiple trench coats, shift dresses, and signature handbags from the latest collection.

In the lead image for the Lindbergh-lensed campaign (above), the former MTV VJ rocks a beige-toned lambskin trench, along with a structured bright red carryall dubbed the Penelope. So how are these series of shots different from Chung’s previous collaborations with the brand? Unlike Longchamp’s graffiti-sprinkled, artsy fall 2015 series in Miami, this one sees a return to its European heritage, which the brunette beauty helps channel with the help of stylist Alexis Roche and Longchamp Artistic Director Sophie Delafontaine.

Watch the full, Stephen Kidd-directed video above, exclusively—and catch a glimpse of the campaign’s behind-the-scenes action below.

