From Naomi Campbell to One-of-a-Kind Burberry Bags: Watch Our Video Recap of #LFW

InStyle Staff
Feb 24, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

After New York Fashion Week wrapped, the InStyle team hopped on a plane and crossed the pond to take in the scene (and of course, the fashion) at London Fashion Week. Even though the London leg of fashion month only spans five days, there was no shortage of eye candy. We spotted It-Brits Alexa Chung and Naomi Campbell, fell in love with the lipstick at Mary Katrantzou, and were transfixed at shows, like Erdem, Alexander McQueen, and more. 

For a real look at what it was like on the scene at London Fashion Week, watch the video above.

