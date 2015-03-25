Live in the Moment! Watch Rachel Roy's Inspirational New Video

Just when the week was starting to get to you, Rachel Roy brought a little virtual high-five, you-go-girl, keep-on-truckin’ inspo with this 90-second video. She created the short, debuting here on InStyle.com, to support her Self Rule campaign—originally launched earlier this month on International Women’s Day—an initiative that is meant to remind and inspire women that power comes from within. “Life is about living it on your terms, with your own rules,” Roy says. “I hope to encourage young people to be brave enough to live on their own terms.”

To create the visual representation of Self Rule, Roy enlisted the sister-sister creative team of Nadine Mundo and Rena Mundo Croshere. The film begins with a voiceover: “When I’m having a bad day or when I’m feeling bad about myself, I will make a list of my good qualities and what I like about myself. As silly as that may be, it helps a lot. This is who I am.” The sisters chose to do this to drive home the empowerment message. “There’s a lot of noise in our daily lives and we feel like more than ever it’s important to stay connected to your inner voice and let that shape your decisions and perspective,” says Rena.

“That’s why the film is about self confidence and finding the simple things that make you feel good, like taking a drive or a walk on the beach or hanging with your girlfriends,” Nadine says. “Life is not perfect and we like our films to elicit that naturalism.”

Overall, Roy hopes that after watching this little video, you stop and take a second to appreciate who you are, just the way you are. “The film explores how women express their individuality and how the girl in all of us can find our power of self rule in simple ways,” Roy says. “I believe, women must be more accepting of ourselves. I want every girl to know woman to know that Self Rule is possible, especially my daughters. It takes courage.” Well, we’re up for the challenge.

