Liv Tyler Had Dad Steven Tyler Cut Her Umbilical Cord: Grandpa is a "Magical Wizard"

It's hard to imagine legendary Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler as a grandfather, but he most certainly is one and a very good one, especially to Liv Tyler's new son Sailor Gene. In fact, when her fiance, David Gardner, was stuck on a plane when she went into labor earlier this year, Steven filled in in the delivery room and even cut the umbilical cord, the actress told Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. Tyler also has son, Milo, 10 years old, from her marriage to Royston Langdon and Gardner is dad to 8-year-old Gray from a previous marriage.

When her baby came six weeks early and her fiance couldn't get to her, Tyler called her sister and then her sister called their dad Steven. "He just like walked out of his house. He was in Nashville. And I didn't exactly know that and then he kind of walked in before everything happened," she said.

"So you let him in there and he was well behaved and stuff?" asked Kimmel.

"It was crazy cause I would never in a million years thought I would have given birth with my dad and my sister there. But it was actually very sweet cause we were laughing a lot and having fun," said Tyler.

Kimmel then asked if she let her dad cut the umbilical cord and she said yes. "See I wouldn't let him do that," said Kimmel. She laughed and said they have a great picture of all the doctors and then her father's hand in there with his long black painted nails and skull rings.

As for being grandfatherly, daughter Liv described him as like having a "wizard for a grandfather. It's not a normal routine. We don't really see him that often, but when we do it's like this magical wizard comes to the house." Well he certainly has the costumery of one! Watch more of Tyler's interview with Kimmel by clicking on the image above.