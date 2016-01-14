The Little Mermaid Star Chloë Grace Moretz Admits She's "Not a Strong Swimmer"

Chloë Grace Moretz is about to play one of the most beloved characters of all time, but she may have a big problem—she can't swim very well. This isn't usually a requirement for actors, but Moretz is taking on the star role in a live-action version of The Little Mermaid. But things could go very wrong as she will be wearing a prosthetic tail, which may be difficult for an admittedly not-so-strong swimmer, she told Jimmy Kimmel on his show on Wednesday.

"I can't really swim! I mean, I can but I'm not a strong swimmer. Maybe that's the new story: a mermaid who learns to swim!" she said.

"It shows people believe in yourself, unless you drown, in which case, it's a terrible story. It wouldn't be great for young girls," said Kimmel.

"I'm right in the process of starting [to prepare]. I have to learn how to swim with a tail. It's been kind of crazy... It could potentially [be horrible]... I still have a few months to process it," she added.

Despite the challenge, Moretz is very pumped about the film. "It definitely was one of the most exciting things I've ever booked because it's just something I grew up with," she said. "The Little Mermaid—we all kind of grew up with it, at least knowing it."

