Little Kids Interviewing Victoria Beckham Is Journalism at Its Best

Victoria Beckham has sat down with some of the world’s most influential journalists, but one of her toughest interviews yet came from some reporters with a few years less experience. InStyle’s April cover star sat down with little kids for an interview, and they asked the hard-hitting questions.

“How young is too young to wear heels?” they asked the stiletto-wearing queen, and her answer may surprise you. “I think it’s cooler to wear a flat shoe,” she tells them. “There’s nothing wrong with dressing up with mommy and playing with heels, but I think it’s way cooler when you go out to wear a really cool flat shoe, and then you can move around easily.”

Flats on Victoria Beckham? Blasphemy! Watch the video at top to see these budding reporters in action, and find out whether the former Spice Girl prefers Louboutins over Manolos.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Urges Working Moms to "Feel Proud, Not Guilty" in Empowering Interview

That’s award-winning journalism right there.