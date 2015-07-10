Listen to Jennifer Lawrence Sing Cher's "Believe" on Conan

Conan O'Brien continued his reign over Comic-Con on Thursday, scoring interviews with three big stars of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lawrence all visited the temporary San Diego Conan set, but per usual all eyes and ears were on Lawrence.

"You sang a ballad for Mockingjay, and it goes to like, No. 1," the host commented.

"First of all, if I had gone, 'Ptttthhhht, Hunger Games!' it would have like reached No. 1," the self-deprecating actress said. "Singing ... is my biggest fear in the entire world."

However, Hemsworth revealed that Lawrence actually does enjoy breaking into song from time to time. "She likes to sing on occasion," he said (as Lawrence developed a wicked little gleam in her eye). "What do you like to sing?"

"Cher," she answered. And boy, did she then sing some Cher. Click the video above to hear her dead-on impression, plus, watch clip below to hear all about just how intense Hunger Games fans can get.

