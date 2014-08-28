Listen Up! Catey Shaw's Newest Video Is Completely Bananas (And On Repeat)

When Catey Shaw released "Brooklyn Girls," the lead single from her upcoming EP, The Brooklyn EP, the video sparked an SNL skit and debate about Brooklyn stereotypes, all while scooping up more than 300,000 YouTube views.

The comments people made "were so far from the truth, especially the 'trust fund' ones," the 23-year-old says. And her newest video, which is set to the backdrop of the twinkling ukelele-laden song "Human Contact," clearly serves as a platform for retaliation.

"I decided to take something fancy, like a croquet mallet, and just tear apart the set," she says. But what's most eye-catching is the songwriter's hair and costume changes: Shaw rocks sky-high beehives accessorized with cocktail parasols while dancing with friends and family on set.

"There was too much fruit to eat so we sent people home with it and left the rest on the street corner for anyone who might be hungry," she says. And as for those banana curlers? "You'd be surprised. They can actually produce quite beautiful ringlets."

Watch Shaw's new video above