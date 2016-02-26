Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Theme Song for Fuller House

In order to bring Full House into the 21st century, Fuller House needed fresh wardrobes, a few new cast members, and of course, an updated opening song. But relax, Full House purists, the series will open with a tune that is a fun take on the original theme.

Carly Rae Jepsen, the musical talent behind Call Me Maybe, “jumped at the chance” to bring the song up to speed for 2016. “I got to work with the guy who wrote the song and it’s just a little bit more stripped-down,” she told ABC News. “We made a point of not going too pop with it, and, if anything, kind of pulling back from that.”

All 13 episodes of Fuller House landed on Netflix today, so listen to the full song above to get excited for your binge-watching marathon tonight.

Have mercy!