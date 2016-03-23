Listen to British Actor Tom Hiddleston Yodel Like Beloved American Singer Hank Williams

Tom Hiddleston just an added an amazing skill to his resume: yodeling. It may not be a requirement for James Bond—Hiddleston is being rumored to be considered for the part—but it was absolutely necessary for his new film I Saw the Light where he plays iconic country singer Hank Williams. He talked about taking on such an important role and learning to yodel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

Hiddleston said even though he's British, he was very aware of the importance of Williams and his music. "They say 'Hey Good Lookin' is one of those songs like 'Happy Birthday.' You can start singing it anywhere in the world and people will start singing along," he told Kimmel.

To prep for the role, he worked with Williams's daughter, musician Holly Williams. "I take the responsibility seriously. I was very dedicated," said Hiddleston. So dedicated, in fact, that he lived with musician Rodney Crowell who helped work on the music for the film. "I can yodel now. There comes a time in a man's life when he's called upon to yodel. For me it happened a little later," he said.

Of course, Kimmel then asked him to yodel. "You can't just stroll in here and say I can yodel now and then not yodel," said Kimmel. "I realize I walked right into that," said Hiddleston. "You realize if you do yodel, you will never be James Bond," said Kimmel. "So you have a huge decision to make."

Hiddleston complied and did show off his great yodeling skills in a verse from a song called "Lonesome Blues." Who says James Bond can't yodel?

I Saw the Light, which also stars Elizabeth Olsen, hits theaters on March 25.

Watch Hiddleston show off his yodeling skills in the video above.