Listen to Beyoncé and Naughty Boy's Brand-New Song in Full

It's a very good day for Beyoncé fans: The new song "Runnin' (Lose It All)" by Naughty Boy featuring Queen Bey was released in full last night—and the tune and its corresponding music video will take your breath away.

It opens with a sweeping shot of the ocean as Beyoncé's rich vocals cut in. The video takes place entirely underwater with just two actors—sorry, no Beyonce appearance in this one—and the duo start out separated but eventually reach each other and lock in a long embrace before heading towards the surface.

This is the first new song from Beyonce since she dropped her album, Beyoncé: Platinum Edition, last November. We hope there is more to come! Watch the video by clicking on the image above.

