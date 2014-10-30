Lisa Kudrow Says Her Son Isn't Interested in Watching Friends Reruns

Friends will always be there for you, and with the show on in heavy rotation in syndication (and soon-to-be binge-watched on Netflix), it's allowed a whole new generation to enjoy the beloved sitcom. That is, unless, you're one of the kids of one of the show's stars. Lisa Kudrow stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, where she revealed that her 16-year-old son "is not that interested" in watching his mom play her iconic character Phoebe Buffay. "He loves everybody else," The Comeback star said with a laugh.

Luckily, for those of us still gung-ho about the comedy, Kudrow was happy to reminisce about everything from her mini Friends reunion over the summer on Kimmel ("That was so fun!") to the "racy" early days of the series. According to Kudrow, the network was nervous that audiences wouldn't like Courteney Cox's character Monica in the pilot because she slept with a guy on the first date. In fact, audience members were given a questionnaire asking them how they felt about her tryst, to which most of them, as Kudrow recalled, said, "It's fine!" And the rest is television history.

Watch Kudrow chat about all things Friends with Jimmy Kimmel in the video at top!

