Aisha Tyler Faces Off Against Shaquille O'Neal on Lip Sync Battle

It's Shaquille O'Neal vs. Aisha Tyler in the newest episode of Lip Sync Battle! The comedian and talk show host faces off against the basketball legend during this Thursday's episode, and let's just say Tyler is bringing her A-game to the court.

The actress-turned-athlete (at least, for one of her LSB performances) gives a nod to her opponent by taking on Kurtis Blow's "Basketball" while dressed in a camo and bright yellow sports-inspired outfit complete with pom-poms. Watch a preview of the Archer voice actor's impressive lip-synced rap show in the above video.

Meanwhile, Shaq channels Jennifer Beals for his performance of Michael Sembello's "Maniac" from the Flashdance soundtrack, and the sports legend does not hold back! While dressed in a curly wig and a gray sweatshirt, the former NBA center shows off several downright epic dance moves. Watch a teaser here:

Check out Lip Sync Battle this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Spike to see the full performances and find out who is crowned the winner.