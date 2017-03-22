Lindsay Lohan Is an Evil Genius in the First Teaser for Her Reality Show

Lindsay Lohan is back, and she's coming for your social media accounts.

A teaser for the Mean Girls star's latest project, a reality prank show called The Anti-Social Network, has Lohan channeling some serious Regina George-meets-Ashton Kutcher vibes. In all the best ways, of course.

"I'm back, bitches," Lohan, 30, says in the teaser. "I've decided I'm going to hijack your social media—your Instagram, your Snapchat, your Facebook, your Twitter, all of it—for 24 hours. If you can pull off three challenges you'll win some fabulous prizes."

In the teaser for the show, which is being shopped to television networks, Lohan puts a young British man named Charlie to the test. Through his social media accounts, the former child star forces him to pose nude as an art model, perform stand-up, and profess his love to his female boss.

"I've decided to dare people to really question how much their social media is worth," Lohan says. "I am really good."

The actress first discussed the television endeavor (back when it was called Nerd) on The View in February. "I dare them to do things that they think they're good at and then they win money and it goes to charity," she explained to the hosts. "It's funny, too. It's really funny."

Watch new the trailer above.