Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Write New Songs For 'The Little Mermaid' 

Jenny Berg
Jul 17, 2017 @ 8:15 pm

Sebastian is a super-cool sidekick. But, Ariel the mermaid has reached official it-girl (it-'maid?) status with her most recent partnership.

Alan Menken, the seasoned Disney composer, has confirmed that Lin-Manuel Miranda will write new songs for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, according to Entertainment Weekly. (Wait, can Ariel rap?) 

This isn't the first Disney film Miranda has lent his composing prowess to. Don't forget: the Hamilton creator was the primary songwriter on Moana. And—lest you doubt Miranda's Disney fandom—he's also set to appear onscreen in the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns.

We can't wait to hear Ariel belt out the numbers Manuel wrote specifically for her (lucky mermaid.) And in the meantime, we also have Aladdin to look forward to. Disney magic never quits. 

