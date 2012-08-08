Lily Collins Models for Movado: Watch the Video

Lily Collins is the new face of Movado, following in the footsteps of Amanda Seyfried and Kerry Washington, who both fronted campaigns for the 130-year-old watch brand in the past. “I have always been an admirer of Movado watches,” the 23-year-old Mirror Mirror star said in a statement. Watch the video above to see her strike a pose for Movado—complete with smoky brown eye makeup and dripping-wet chocolate brown hair—and hear her talk about being “the new voice of a generation.” (Fun fact: The watch she’s wearing is the Cerena style, made with stainless steel and diamonds; find it for $1,295 at movado.com.)

MORE:• Lily Collins at the CFDA Awards• Lily Attends Coachella• Lily and Julia Roberts at the Mirror, Mirror Premiere