Lily Collins Wants You to Know that Different is Beautiful

When it comes to brow goals, Lily Collins is at the top of our list. In fact, the actress’s full, thick arches are so good they even have their own Twitter account. Although the 27-year-old embraces her signature trait now, that hasn't always been the case. Inspired by the brow hack job she gave herself and the stories that her 5.6 million-and-counting Instagram followers have shared with her, Collins penned the soon-to-be-released Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, a collection of personal essays about what it means to embrace what makes you unique. When she’s not acting Collins gives great life advice, too, so InStyle caught up with the star to find out her guide on how to find comfort in your own skin.

Hit play on the video above for Collins’s tips on celebrating what makes you different.