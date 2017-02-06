Lily Collins Wants You to Know that Different is Beautiful

InStyle Staff
Feb 06, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

When it comes to brow goals, Lily Collins is at the top of our list. In fact, the actress’s full, thick arches are so good they even have their own Twitter account. Although the 27-year-old embraces her signature trait now, that hasn't always been the case. Inspired by the brow hack job she gave herself and the stories that her 5.6 million-and-counting Instagram followers have shared with her, Collins penned the soon-to-be-released Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, a collection of personal essays about what it means to embrace what makes you unique. When she’s not acting Collins gives great life advice, too, so InStyle caught up with the star to find out her guide on how to find comfort in your own skin.

Hit play on the video above for Collins’s tips on celebrating what makes you different.

Show Transcript

Hi I'm Lily Collins and I'm in style. [MUSIC] While growing up moving from England to Los Angeles it was a culture shock coming here and I wanted to fit in. I think we all want to fit in at a young age, and we alter things about ourselves that we think are different to fit in better. And one of those things was my eyebrows. They were so bold. They were very big on my face. And as a kid I wanted to change that. So I took it upon myself to hack them away, and I thought I'd done such a great job. And my mom was looking at me at dinner one night and was like, what did you do? And I thought, okay, I know that I look amazing, right? And she proceeded to tell me, you need to accept the quirky things that make you different and what make you beautiful. It's the things that make you stand out that make you unique, and allow people to appreciate that. Perfection to me is unattainable. Even though I am in the pages of magazines, I still find myself a victim of looking through and judging myself based on what I see. I think it's human to do that. The older you get the more you see that the people you admire and find beautiful have different things about them and that make them them. So I think it's really important whether it's characteristics of your personality or. Physical characteristics [UNKNOWN] define who you are. [UNKNOWN] is beautiful. [MUSIC]

