Leonardo DiCaprio's Russian Accent Will Make You Laugh Out Loud on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest role in The Revenant was brutal. Not only did the actor have to brave dangerous elements while filming in the remote wilderness, but he also had to grow out his beard. You know the one—the full, bushy beard that DiCaprio sported for more than a year?

According to DiCaprio, who stopped by the The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the Golden Globe-nominated film, it took six months to grow—no small feat. Fast-forward to now and he's finally shaved it off—and don't worry, ladies, it's not coming back. "I don't think I'll ever have a beard like that again unless it's for a role," he tells DeGeneres. "It's hard to maintain. Stuff gets in there. You're eating and then food falls in." Yikes. If that wasn't annoying enough, he also had to shampoo and condition it. "You want it to be soft, otherwise it gets like a Brillo pad."

While the beard may have grown on him (pun intended), that's definitely not the most notable thing that's happened to him as of late. The well-known daredevil has had a few near-death experiences that, while frightening at the time, are pretty hilarious when retold.

DiCaprio regales DeGeneres with two stories, one which involves him almost breaking his legs while skydiving thanks to a defected parachute, and the other when he was on a flight to Russia and one of the airplane engines exploded. "I was looking out the window and an entire engine turned into a fireball," he tells her. "I was the only person there that seemed to see this. It was all Russian passengers, and I kind of felt like I had already died and gone to heaven because no one said anything, and I was screaming at the top my lungs." Watch the clip above for DiCaprio's laugh-out-loud impersonation of the flight attendant and fellow Russian passenger. It truly is a must-watch.

