Leonardo DiCaprio Is Back in The Revenant Trailer 

After a two-year hiatus, Leonardo DiCaprio is headed back to the big screen. Teaming up with Academy Award-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu (Birdman), the duo trekked to the wilds of Canada to film their latest project, The Revenant.

Set in the 1820s, the movie will feature DiCaprio as Hugh Glass, a frontiersman who travels over 200 miles seeking revenge against his companions who robbed him and left him for dead after a brutal bear attack. The survival tale is told against the backdrop of stunning, rugged scenery, and fun fact: the entire film was shot in natural light making for a visually breathtaking film.

While the setting itself is chilling, so are DiCaprio’s opening words in the trailer. "I’m not afraid to die anymore. I’ve done it already," he says. His companions better watch out.

Watch the trailer above to get your first sneak peek of the film, which hits theaters Christmas Day.

RELATED: Say Cheese! Leonardo DiCaprio Takes His Selfie Stick on a Tour of N.Y.C.