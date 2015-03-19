Lena Dunham Debuts New Pixie Cut, Talks Tonight's Scandal Appearance

It's all about debuts for Lena Dunham this week. The Girls star unveiled her adorable new pixie cut during her visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night, which was anticipation of her Scandal guest appearance on Thursday night.

Dunham, who announced that Late Night was officially the home of her new haircut's premiere, said that her Scandal appearance is, "The culmination of—I'm not going to say a lifelong dream, because Scandal has only been on for two-and-a-half years—but, a long-time dream." The actress also said she will celebrate said long-time dream with a Scandal viewing party with friends and family.

Of course, if people are buzzing this morning about Dunham's latest ’do, they'll definitely have something to say about her Scandal wig later tonight. The actress—who talked about how her Scandal cameo eventually came to be—made sure to note that the already-infamous wig was actually her idea, "and that this was not [showrunner] Shonda [Rimes]'s narrative choice."

Dunham also confirmed that the Scandal set has plenty of other amazing accessories, from diamond necklaces to Prada shoes. Even more impressive, Dunham confirmed that Scandal star Kerry Washington wears heels all day, "like the boss that she is."

Watch Lena Dunham's full Scandal discussion with Seth Meyers by clicking on the video above.

