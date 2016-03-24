The Lego Batman Movie Trailer Drops the Mic (and Reheats Some Leftovers)

Back when The Lego Movie was announced in 2011, naysayers had their share of strong words about the notion of a film based entirely in the world of LEGO. After its whopping box office success, nobody’s questioning The Lego Batman Movie.

The first trailer has arrived for the first film spinoff of the 2014 animated hit, this time centered around the brick-laden world of Batman, as voiced by Will Arnett with surly, arrogant, 90-degree-angular superhero swagger.

Those attributes are on display in the first moments of the new trailer, which interrupts Batman as he drops a “sick flow” to no one in particular. “I might as well tell you about my new feature film The Lego Batman Movie, written, directed, sound-mixed, choreographed, and painstakingly beatboxed by me,” Batman says. The trailer that follows shows some highlights of Batman’s adventures – scored with Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” – and ends with the Dark Knight heating up some lobster thermidor leftovers. “I deserve this today,” he says before taking a bite. “Today, I deserve it.”

The DC Comics character was a breakout surprise of the original movie, and now he’ll headline his own feature with a voice cast including Michael Cera as Robin, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl, Zach Galifianakis as the Joker, and Mariah Carey as the mayor of Gotham.

The Warner Bros. animated movie is actually directed by Chris McKay (a co-director of The Lego Movie, and not Batman) and written by Seth Grahame-Smith (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, also not Batman); it’s due to swing into theaters on February 10, 2017.

