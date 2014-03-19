Learn the Trick to Get Bright Open Eyes

Discover the eye-opening secret makeup artists have relied on for years.

[MUSIC] Hi my name is Kahlana Barfield, Beauty Director at InStyle Magazine. And today we're going to show you a easy trick to highlight and open up your eyes. To start, dip a small angle brush into a Champagne colored eye shadow. Apply in a sideways v shape at the inner corners of eyes. [MUSIC] Do the same on the other side for a nice highlight. [MUSIC] To make your eyes really pop, finish with a few coats of black mascara onto lashes. Lashes. [MUSIC]

