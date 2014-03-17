Our Best Beauty Secrets: Learn the Trick To Getting Clump-Free Mascara

If you've got clumpy mascara, going easy on the eyes can be quite the struggle, until now! InStyle Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield teamed up with celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin, who has made up the famous faces of Selita Ebanks, Britney Spears, and Lady Gaga among many others, to find out the pro secret behind avoiding the dreaded "spider lash" effect. Luckily, an arsenal of products isn't required to master the trick -- all you need is your favorite mascara, and a clean spoolie brush. Get all the details in the video above.

Instant Tip

