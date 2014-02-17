Real-Time Fashion: Learn How to Braid Spring's Latest Hair Trend

InStyle Staff
Feb 17, 2014 @ 3:00 pm

Braids have been around for as long as we can remember (trust us we know, we've been here for 20 years now!) and they've continued to appear on the runway—from Alexander Wang, Nicole Miller, and Alberta Ferretti—evolving into fresh, new styles, especially spring's latest trend, the undone side braid.

In the above video, InStyle's Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield takes you step-by-step on how you can pull off the look as seen on the models from the spring 2014 shows. "Second day hair is the best way to get this really nice texture for braids," Kahlana suggests. You can also shop some of her suggested beauty products that will help you achieve the perfect braid—including Bumble and Bumble's Prêt-à-powder ($26) and Oribe's Tousled Texture Mousse ($37)—right on 20th.instyle.com. It's easy as 1-2-3!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Side braids have become an absolute staple every season. We saw them a few years back at the Alexander Wang show and now they pop up every season. What made the braids special this season is that they had a lot of texture, so they weren't really sleek. They were all really messy and undone intentionally. Second day hair is the best way to get this really nice texture for braids. To maximize the texture of your hair, curl the top layer with a curling iron to give it a nice wave. Run your fingers through your hair just to mess it up a little bit, and then swing it to one side and pin it underneath the nape of your neck. Then you just want to add a simple three-strand braid. You want to do it as loose as possible because, again, the look is intentionally messy. Just slide on the braid to loosen it up, then pull random pieces to finish the look. [MUSIC]

