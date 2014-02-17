Real-Time Fashion: Learn How to Braid Spring's Latest Hair Trend

Braids have been around for as long as we can remember (trust us we know, we've been here for 20 years now!) and they've continued to appear on the runway—from Alexander Wang, Nicole Miller, and Alberta Ferretti—evolving into fresh, new styles, especially spring's latest trend, the undone side braid.

In the above video, InStyle's Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield takes you step-by-step on how you can pull off the look as seen on the models from the spring 2014 shows. "Second day hair is the best way to get this really nice texture for braids," Kahlana suggests. You can also shop some of her suggested beauty products that will help you achieve the perfect braid—including Bumble and Bumble's Prêt-à-powder ($26) and Oribe's Tousled Texture Mousse ($37)—right on 20th.instyle.com. It's easy as 1-2-3!

